12-year-old critically injured in Ensley hit-and-run

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 12-year-old was critically injured after being struck by a car in Ensley on Saturday night, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

At around 6:45 p.m., shots were fired in the 2400 block of Avenue D. A car sped away from the scene, hitting a 12-year-old boy who was riding at ATV in the area.

The driver fled on foot, and patrol officers took him into custody a few blocks away from the crash.

The victim is reported to have life-threatening injuries. BPD Traffic Homicide Investigators are handling this case.

