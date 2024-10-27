Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS 42

    12-year-old critically injured in Ensley hit-and-run

    By M.K. Bryant,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SPqPp_0wNqYTvF00

    BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 12-year-old was critically injured after being struck by a car in Ensley on Saturday night, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

    At around 6:45 p.m., shots were fired in the 2400 block of Avenue D. A car sped away from the scene, hitting a 12-year-old boy who was riding at ATV in the area.

    The driver fled on foot, and patrol officers took him into custody a few blocks away from the crash.

    The victim is reported to have life-threatening injuries. BPD Traffic Homicide Investigators are handling this case.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

    Related Search

    Hit-And-Run incidentsBirmingham crime newsChild safetyPublic safety concernsBirmingham police departmentNexstar media , Inc.

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Couple marries in Austin hospital after wedding day ER visit
    CBS 421 day ago
    44-year-old Bessemer man killed in shooting identified
    CBS 422 days ago
    Unidentified man shot to death during fight in Birmingham
    CBS 426 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Missing 27-year-old woman found safe
    CBS 423 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Authorities ID remains found in Illinois home in 1978 as woman who died in 1866
    CBS 422 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Firehouse Ministries revise safety protocol after police arrest man for assaulting staff member
    CBS 422 days ago
    Rapper Lil Durk arrested on murder-for-hire charges; affiliates of his rap group also charged
    CBS 422 days ago
    5 New York men charged in Leeds human trafficking investigation
    CBS 423 days ago
    Wisconsin pizzeria apologizes after customers get high from pizzas accidentally contaminated with THC
    CBS 422 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Oxford woman dead after fiery crash
    CBS 421 day ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Phil Lesh, founding member of Grateful Dead and influential bassist, has died at 84
    CBS 422 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Big Game Bound: Hopkins on the move to Kansas City
    CBS 422 days ago
    Sprinkle Possible Sunday, But Mostly Dry Stretch Continues
    CBS 422 days ago
    Why is Susan Smith, convicted of murdering her 2 children, eligible for parole?
    CBS 423 days ago
    The Scout’s grand revival: Volkswagen resurrects a legend
    CBS 4218 hours ago
    The best and worst states for fuel efficiency and hybrid/EV adoption
    CBS 421 day ago
    Pelham police searching for pickup truck possibly connected to shooting
    CBS 4223 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Ohio children’s hospital: Edible ingestion in kids up 30%
    CBS 421 day ago
    You’ll never guess what an individual Kit Kat ‘piece’ is actually called
    CBS 4222 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy