    ‘Blippi: Join the Band Tour’ coming to Birmingham in 2025

    By AJ Holliday,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EpQeA_0wFuNpXE00

    BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — “Blippi: Join the Band Tour” will be coming to the BJCC in 2025.

    HOT 107.7 hosts Little Mister, Little Miss Magic City Classic Contest

    The tour comes to Birmingham on March 16, with tickets going on sale Friday. Blippi has become a worldwide sensation with over one billion monthly views across platforms such as Netflix, HBO, YouTube and more. “Blippi on Tour” has traveled the globe to perform in various places including the United Kingdom, Mexico, Africa and Asia.

    For tickets, click here .

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy