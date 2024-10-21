Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS 42

    Florida woman allegedly tells 10-year-old how to kill infant, adults they were living with

    By Chad PetriSummer Poole,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y3eLQ_0wFry0Vm00

    PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Pensacola woman was arrested after she instructed a 10-year-old over social media on how to kill a 2-month-old and the adults they were living with, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

    Tara Alexis Sykes, 36, was arrested and charged with attempted murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse.

    According to ECSO officials, Sykes told the child to purposely drop the infant on a solid floor to try and kill the infant. ECSO deputies were contacted by the Gulf Coast Kids House after an infant had suffered serious injuries from being dropped on a kitchen floor by a 10-year-old, according to officials.

    Chick-fil-A launching app with podcasts, animated shows

    Deputies said they found that Sykes had communicated with the child over the social media platform Roblox. Sykes gave the child ways they could kill the infant, which included drowning the infant in a bathtub and burning the infant with scalding water, according to officials.

    Officials also said Sykes told the child they could kill the adults they were living with by cutting their throats with a knife while they slept and burning their house down by dousing bed sheets with aerosol spray and setting them on fire. ECSO deputies said the child did douse the sheets with aerosol spray but “was unable to carry out the instructions.”

    “I have been in Law Enforcement for over 40 years and have never seen anything quite like this,” said Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons in a statement.

    “I am truly disturbed by the circumstances and the thought that anyone could think like this, let alone instruct these acts to be carried out. There is something really wrong with her.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Debra Morie
    1d ago
    And I don't like Donald Trump either hes the biggest liar in the world. He started that riot on Capitol hill January 6th and he called in his goodwill boys oven which killed people that was not cool and I hope he gets. Charged to the maximum limit and present and also with this money laundry
    Debra Morie
    1d ago
    She should go to prison for the rest of her life and answer. It doesn't know any better that's a stupid mess up woman put her in present from the rest of her life
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas man’s obituary goes viral: ‘He is God’s problem now’
    CBS 424 days ago
    Kentucky family demands answers after organs nearly taken from living man
    CBS 424 days ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    CBS 421 day ago
    Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
    New York Post5 days ago
    College student gave birth in her dorm, killed the newborn and went back to sleep, cops say
    The Independent4 days ago
    Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Arrested And Charged With Beating Up Her Boyfriend
    BroBible7 days ago
    Gorgeous baby name with an empowering meaning is fastest-rising girl's name
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    15-Year-Old Reportedly Testifies She & 4 Others Were “Bored” When They Fatally Attacked 64-Year-Old Man In Washington, D.C.
    The Shade Room5 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Taraji P. Henson’s New Body Shines In Show-Stopping Rose-Gold Gown
    Shine My Crown2 days ago
    Playboy model Veronika Murashkina dies at 31 while desperately waiting for lung transplant
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Today's Al Roker discusses reaction to heartbreaking loss with wife Deborah Roberts: 'Settle down' — Exclusive
    HELLO4 days ago
    Anna Nicole Smith's Teen Daughter Dannielynn Is Unrecognizable After Sudden Style Change
    Parade2 days ago
    43-year-old man traveled over 500 miles to meet a 15-year-old girl he had been communicating with on social media, only to take the girl to a hotel and engage in an inappropriate ”act”
    Dayton Daily Mag4 days ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show1 day ago
    Jefferson County Coroner’s Office searching for families of 4 people who recently died
    CBS 4221 days ago
    Angie Harmon's Daughter Avery’s Charges Are Dropped 4 Months After Being Arrested on Alleged Nightclub Break-In (Exclusive)
    People4 days ago
    Toddler picks out a quirky $2.99 tea cup at a thrift store so valuable it's even at the Smithsonian
    MarketRealist2 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady8 days ago
    Brothers killed in double murder-suicide trying to protect neighbor from irate boyfriend: police
    New York Post2 days ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    CBS 423 days ago
    Hospital Staff Allegedly Broke Newborn's Neck During C-Section And Tried To Cover It Up, According To Florida Parents
    Wide Open Eats3 days ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    CBS 4217 hours ago
    Woman took her Mom to a fake 'AirBnB' and it turned out to be the surprise of a lifetime
    Upworthy4 days ago
    Singer among victims in couple’s alleged Las Vegas theft spree during Super Bowl week
    CBS 423 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    CBS 4223 hours ago
    2 people shown on camera leaving fatally shot teen at Las Vegas hospital
    CBS 423 days ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    CBS 423 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy