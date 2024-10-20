Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS 42

    Alabama police: Man dead after ‘industrial accident’

    By Rebecca Teutsch,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D2ZME_0wEgeL6K00

    DECATUR, Ala. ( WHNT ) — Alabama authorities said a man is dead after a reported industrial accident Saturday evening.

    Decatur Police said that on Saturday around 7:05 p.m., Morgan County 911 received a call for someone injured in an industrial accident at Dutch Quality House on Plugs Drive.

    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart

    Dutch Quality House is also known as Wayne-Sanderson Further Processing Facility. The DPD said a man was taken to the Decatur-Morgan Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

    The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the case.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas man’s obituary goes viral: ‘He is God’s problem now’
    CBS 424 days ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    CBS 422 days ago
    Kentucky family demands answers after organs nearly taken from living man
    CBS 423 days ago
    Alabama worker killed in accident at chicken processing plant
    Alabama Now2 days ago
    67-year-old man dies in Pinson car accident
    CBS 421 day ago
    "Lt. Dan," who rode out Hurricane Milton on his sailboat, arrested
    CBS News3 days ago
    43-year-old man traveled over 500 miles to meet a 15-year-old girl he had been communicating with on social media, only to take the girl to a hotel and engage in an inappropriate ”act”
    Dayton Daily Mag3 days ago
    Marjorie Taylor Greene says Covid vaccines may be responsible for ‘all time high’ cancer rates
    the-independent.com3 days ago
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    CBS 422 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    17-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Walker County
    CBS 425 days ago
    Birmingham pedestrian struck, killed in Fairfield identified
    CBS 425 days ago
    Newlywed mother dies in husband’s arms after doctors dismiss her 'stomach aches'
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Heartbreaking moment 33-year-old mom of two dies days after reaching $1M fundraising goal for kids
    The Mirror US8 days ago
    2 people shown on camera leaving fatally shot teen at Las Vegas hospital
    CBS 422 days ago
    16-year-old killed in Tuscaloosa County crash
    CBS 422 hours ago
    3 killed, 8 injured during Mississippi trail ride shooting
    CBS 423 days ago
    SEC Announces Punishment For Texas' Behavior Saturday
    The Spun1 day ago
    Man killed in crash on Highway 31 in Decatur
    CBS 421 day ago
    Ex-Sheriff's Sergeant Allegedly Stages Suicide In Killing Of Wife, Who Was A Lieutenant
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    CBS 4216 hours ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    CBS 423 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    PHOTO: Everyone Was Saying The Same Thing About The Jaw-Dropping Texas Longhorns Fan Caught On Camera During Loss To Georgia
    Total Pro Sports1 day ago
    Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
    breezyscroll.com3 days ago
    Man dies after being hit by car while trying to cross the street in Birmingham
    CBS 424 hours ago
    Sunshine’s Bakery opens in Irondale
    CBS 421 day ago
    Woman killed in Jefferson County house fire identified
    CBS 425 days ago
    Missing and Endangered Person Alert canceled for 84-year-old man
    CBS 423 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy