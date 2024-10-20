Alabama police: Man dead after ‘industrial accident’

DECATUR, Ala. ( WHNT ) — Alabama authorities said a man is dead after a reported industrial accident Saturday evening.

Decatur Police said that on Saturday around 7:05 p.m., Morgan County 911 received a call for someone injured in an industrial accident at Dutch Quality House on Plugs Drive.

Dutch Quality House is also known as Wayne-Sanderson Further Processing Facility. The DPD said a man was taken to the Decatur-Morgan Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the case.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.