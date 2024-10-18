Open in App
    CBS 42 Band of the Week: St. Clair County High School’s ‘Sound of the Saints’ Marching Band

    By Austin Franklin,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f0z4m_0wC9YFpG00

    ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — CBS 42 Morning News will highlight a local band each week throughout the 2024 football season.

    CBS 42 Band of the Week: Huffman High School’s Beast of the East

    This week, CBS 42 visited the St. Clair County High School’s ‘Sound of the Saints’ Marching Band.

