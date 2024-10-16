CBS 42 and the Trussville Tribune launch media partnership

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — CBS 42 is announcing a partnership with the Trussville Tribune to expand coverage of local news in Central Alabama.

This new media partnership will add more reporting for viewers and readers throughout many communities. The Tribune covers news and daily events in Trussville, as well as the neighboring cities of Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Leeds, and Moody.

Local news coverage of city council meetings, county commission meetings, neighborhood gatherings, weather conditions and even local sports will increase through the reporting teams of CBS 42 and the Trussville Tribune.

“Reporting local news in the many Central Alabama communities is a top priority for the CBS 42 News organization, and partnering with the trusted Trussville Tribune will help accomplish our local mission,” said Rob Martin, CBS 42 News Director.

Trussville Tribune reporters will join CBS 42 News to add insight to local stories being reported daily on TrussvilleTribune.com. CBS 42 News, Weather and Sports will provide coverage to the Trussville Tribune.

“I can’t overstate the excitement of our staff to bring the stories of our nine-city coverage area to the broader platform at CBS 42. The shared commitment to local news and the chance to work with some of the most respected journalists in central Alabama is an extraordinary opportunity for our staff and audience,” said Scott Buttram, Publisher of the Trussville Tribune.

The CBS 42 News-Trussville Tribune partnership begins in October.

