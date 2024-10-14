Distribution sites open to Manatee County residents following Hurricane Milton

BRADENTON, FL ( WIAT ) — A number of distribution sites across Manatee County are open, giving away essential items for free to those affected by Hurricane Milton.

According to the Manatee County Facebook, there are a total of 10 sites that will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Sunday, some residents stopped by the location at Ridgewood Plaza outside of the ACE Hardware store to receive items like tarps, bottled water and made ready to eat meals (MRE’s).

Debrah Love and her friend Caroline Curtiss were among those taking advantage of the free items given away.

“From the kindness, everybody’s helping each other, it’s just very emotional for me,” said Curtiss.

Orchestrated by Manatee County, the Tampa National Guard members were out at the sites lending a helping hand, placing boxes in car trunks and offering words of encouragement, which Manatee County resident Ann Pillarelli said is needed.

“We really need these people helping us with emergency food and water desperately. It’s helped a lot of people. Some people don’t have electricity, they can’t pay for food,” said Pillarelli.

According to the Manatee County government, supplies continue to be delivered day and night to the points of distribution sites and available items vary from location to location.

As people continue to recover from Hurricane Milton and go days without power, the sites’ purpose is to be a helpful resource.

“Those are my heroes, so is the power company and anyone out making everything normal again,” said Curtiss.

A list of the distribution sites can be found here.

