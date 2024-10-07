Wonderful weather across Central Alabama this week with cool fall morning temperatures

Tuesday : Tuesday will be a beautiful day as high pressure builds across the Southeast U.S. We will be sunny and not as warm. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday night will be clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s to middle 50s.

Wednesday & Thursday: On Wednesday, Hurricane Milton will make landfall along the Florida West Coast. Alabama will be between Milton and the high-pressure north of the state. This will cause it to become breezy. We will stay sunny and dry with highs in the lower 80s. It will be breezy on Thursday with more sunshine and highs in the lower 80s.

Friday: A dry cold front will move across the Southeast U.S. on Friday. We will remain sunny, but it will be a tad cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Lows will be in the 50s.

Weekend Outlook : The area of high pressure will stay over the Southeast U.S. all weekend. Saturday and Sunday will have plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. High temperatures will be around 80 on Saturday and warm up into the middle 80s on Sunday.

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team:

Follow Us on Facebook : Chief Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum , Meteorologist Michael Haynes , Meteorologist Alex Puckett , and Meteorologist Jacob Woods .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.