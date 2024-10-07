Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS 42

    Wonderful weather across Central Alabama this week with cool fall morning temperatures

    By Alex PuckettDavid Nussbaum,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wPUxJ_0vy06Rnj00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Axfz6_0vy06Rnj00

    Tuesday : Tuesday will be a beautiful day as high pressure builds across the Southeast U.S. We will be sunny and not as warm. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday night will be clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s to middle 50s.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25v33g_0vy06Rnj00

    Wednesday & Thursday: On Wednesday, Hurricane Milton will make landfall along the Florida West Coast. Alabama will be between Milton and the high-pressure north of the state. This will cause it to become breezy. We will stay sunny and dry with highs in the lower 80s. It will be breezy on Thursday with more sunshine and highs in the lower 80s.

    Friday: A dry cold front will move across the Southeast U.S. on Friday. We will remain sunny, but it will be a tad cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Lows will be in the 50s.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0epazJ_0vy06Rnj00

    Weekend Outlook : The area of high pressure will stay over the Southeast U.S. all weekend. Saturday and Sunday will have plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. High temperatures will be around 80 on Saturday and warm up into the middle 80s on Sunday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zqzy6_0vy06Rnj00

    Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ho9Hd_0vy06Rnj00

    Follow Us on Facebook : Chief Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum , Meteorologist Michael Haynes , Meteorologist Alex Puckett , and Meteorologist Jacob Woods .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Florida doctor arrested, accused of running deadly ‘pill mill’
    CBS 422 days ago
    Mama bear defeats rival that killed her cub to win Fat Bear Week 2024
    CBS 4216 hours ago
    Climate change boosted Helene’s deadly rain and wind and the same is likely for Milton: Scientists
    CBS 424 hours ago
    Woman dies after being hit by driver involved in police pursuit in Bessemer
    CBS 421 day ago
    Fantastic fall weather continues all week across Central Alabama
    CBS 4220 hours ago
    Boyfriend of Dothan beauty queen charged in murder-for-hire plot speaks on allegations
    CBS 424 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    20 lbs. of cocaine found in truck floorboard at South Texas port of entry
    CBS 421 day ago
    Is it safe to be outside in Hurricane Milton’s eye? Here’s what experts say
    CBS 4222 hours ago
    Time to evacuate running out as Milton begins to lash Florida
    CBS 428 hours ago
    ‘Swamp People’ star cited for alligator tagging violations in Louisiana
    CBS 422 days ago
    Live Wobble Tracker: Map shows real-time movements of Hurricane Milton
    CBS 422 days ago
    Honda recalls about 1.7 million vehicles over steering issue
    CBS 425 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Mississippi officer found passed out in patrol car with meth pipe
    CBS 422 hours ago
    Over 9 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat, poultry recalled: USDA
    CBS 425 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Overwhelmed by robo, spam calls and texts? Here’s what you can do
    CBS 422 hours ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    You may be eligible for lawsuit payout if you ate Breyers vanilla ice cream
    CBS 421 day ago
    Amid cyberattack, nation’s largest water utility pauses billing
    CBS 421 day ago
    People report odd symptoms from bites in Oklahoma
    CBS 421 day ago
    Why do people fill their bathtubs with water before a hurricane?
    CBS 4221 hours ago
    Supreme Court to decide whether Oklahoma must execute death row inmate
    CBS 4223 hours ago
    Search underway for missing 16-year-old in Oxford
    CBS 4219 hours ago
    Why Your Cat Chooses to Sleep Near You
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    Hurricane lilies make their annual bloom throughout the south
    CBS 421 day ago
    Is a Category 6 hurricane possible? What research says
    CBS 421 day ago
    Florida braces for impact of Hurricane Milton
    CBS 421 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy