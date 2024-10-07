Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS 42

    Amid cyberattack, nation’s largest water utility pauses billing

    By The Associated Press,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CA4dH_0vxwsMW100

    (AP) — The largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States announced Monday that it was the victim of a cyberattack, prompting the firm to pause billing to customers.

    New Jersey-based American Water — which provides services to more than 14 million people in 14 states and on 18 military installations — said it became aware of the unauthorized activity on Thursday and immediately took protective steps, including shutting down certain systems.

    The company does not believe its facilities or operations were impacted by the attack and said staffers were working “around the clock” to investigate the nature and scope of the attack.

    You may be eligible for lawsuit payout if you ate Breyers vanilla ice cream

    The company said it has notified law enforcement and is cooperating with them. It also said customers will not face late charges while its systems are unavailable.

    According to its website, American Water manages more than 500 water and wastewater systems in about 1,700 communities in California, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Florida doctor arrested, accused of running deadly ‘pill mill’
    CBS 421 day ago
    Daylight saving time: Does Alabama want to stop changing the clocks?
    CBS 423 days ago
    20 lbs. of cocaine found in truck floorboard at South Texas port of entry
    CBS 4220 hours ago
    Woman dies after being hit by driver involved in police pursuit in Bessemer
    CBS 421 day ago
    Mama bear defeats rival that killed her cub to win Fat Bear Week 2024
    CBS 4212 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    You may be eligible for lawsuit payout if you ate Breyers vanilla ice cream
    CBS 421 day ago
    Al Pacino claims he almost died of COVID: ‘I was gone’
    CBS 421 day ago
    Live Wobble Tracker: Map shows real-time movements of Hurricane Milton
    CBS 421 day ago
    Teen daughter of Flaming Lips member found safe: police
    CBS 4212 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    People report odd symptoms from bites in Oklahoma
    CBS 421 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Florida braces for impact of Hurricane Milton
    CBS 421 day ago
    Hurricane Milton evacuees seek shelter at RV and state parks throughout Alabama
    CBS 421 day ago
    Dodgers pitcher reportedly robbed while at California racetrack
    CBS 4219 hours ago
    Time to evacuate running out as Milton stalks Fla.
    CBS 425 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Supreme Court to decide whether Oklahoma must execute death row inmate
    CBS 4220 hours ago
    ‘Spirit Christmas’: Spirit Halloween is now opening Xmas-themed locations
    CBS 421 day ago
    Is it safe to be outside in Hurricane Milton’s eye? Here’s what experts say
    CBS 4219 hours ago
    Why is Tampa Bay so vulnerable to hurricanes?
    CBS 421 day ago
    Search underway for missing 16-year-old in Oxford
    CBS 4215 hours ago
    Man shot to death over the weekend in Birmingham
    CBS 422 days ago
    Center Point man dies in crash during police chase
    CBS 422 days ago
    Why do people fill their bathtubs with water before a hurricane?
    CBS 4218 hours ago
    Is a Category 6 hurricane possible? What research says
    CBS 4221 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy