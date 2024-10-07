Alabama sets execution date for death row inmate Derrick Dearman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Derrick Dearman will be sentenced death next week for the murder of five people, as well as an unborn child, in 2016, the Alabama Supreme Court has ruled.

On Monday, the court issued an order carrying out the execution of Dearman, who was convicted of killing Joseph Adam Turner, Robert Lee Brown, Chelsea Marie Reed, Justin Kaleb Reed, and Shannon Melissa Randall in Citronelle. The execution will be held between midnight Oct. 17 and 6 a.m. Oct. 18.

The execution will be held at William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.

Dearman was convicted of killing the people at a home they were sleeping in on August 20, 2016. Dearman, who later surrendered to police in Mississippi after being identified as the suspect, allegedly used an ax and guns in the killings. Dearman later pleaded guilty in the case.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.