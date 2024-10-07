Open in App
    • CBS 42

    Alabama sets execution date for death row inmate Derrick Dearman

    By Drew Taylor,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FLQ97_0vxu0IIi00

    BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Derrick Dearman will be sentenced death next week for the murder of five people, as well as an unborn child, in 2016, the Alabama Supreme Court has ruled.

    On Monday, the court issued an order carrying out the execution of Dearman, who was convicted of killing Joseph Adam Turner, Robert Lee Brown, Chelsea Marie Reed, Justin Kaleb Reed, and Shannon Melissa Randall in Citronelle. The execution will be held between midnight Oct. 17 and 6 a.m. Oct. 18.

    Rep. Juandalynn Givan calls on Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond to resign due to ‘never-ending bloodbath’ in city

    The execution will be held at William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.

    Dearman was convicted of killing the people at a home they were sleeping in on August 20, 2016. Dearman, who later surrendered to police in Mississippi after being identified as the suspect, allegedly used an ax and guns in the killings. Dearman later pleaded guilty in the case.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

    Comments / 19
    Add a Comment
    Eddie Craig
    13h ago
    way too long.
    Guest
    23h ago
    I know him he used to date my husband's niece and we nicknamed him cornbread bc he loved cornbread well he started jealousy issues with my NIL and they broke up I'm so glad she got away from him when she did but it's heartbreaking these ppl had to die bc of his drug and mental health issues but hey thats still not excusable or justifiable for taking another person's life it's just evil in your heart I've seen been around lived with mentally ill alcoholic addict mom and ppl over the yrs from "wish I'd known sooner" this is just pure evil praying for the victims families 💚🖤💚
    View all comments
