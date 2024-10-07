Alton Brown coming to Birmingham in February 2025 during final tour

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Alton Brown announced that his final national theater tour is visiting 60 cities, with Birmingham being one of them.

“Alton Brown Live: Last Bite,” will be coming to the BJCC on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Brown is a television personality with more than eight million social media followers. Brown will visit cities such as Atlanta, Birmingham, Los Angeles, Boston and Chicago before his final performance in Austin.

“Last Bite will be my farewell tour and my last culinary variety show, as it’s time for me to make my full-time return to male modeling,” Brown joked.

Tickets go on sale, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets here .

