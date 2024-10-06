Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS 42

    Venezuelan man uses love for cooking to make a home in Texas

    By Anthony TorresEsmeralda Zamora,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bTcIk_0vwNYdpk00

    AUSTIN (KXAN) — Saul Aguero, a Venezuelan native who moved across the world to make Austin his home, shares his love for the kitchen with the community.

    Aguero fled from Venezuela eight years ago. He said there were many reasons that lead to his decision, health care was hard to come by, inflation skyrocketed, and there was a fear of what would happen when anyone spoke freely about the government.

    Currently in Venezuela, the country is facing turmoil following their recent presidential election. Aguero said he is glad to be in the United States and called it a “land of opportunity.”

    “There is no persecution against you for thinking differently or for not agreeing with certain government policies,” Aguero said.

    RELATED: Local Venezuelans in turmoil following country’s election

    After making the journey to the U.S. from his hometown of Barquisimeto, Venezuela, Aguero decided to share his love for culinary arts with the city and make a name for himself. He owns “Fogonero” a Venezuelan restaurant with locations in Cedar Park and Pflugerville .

    “From the American natives, as well as other nationalities, we have had an extraordinary reaction,” Aguero said.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1284oc_0vwNYdpk00
      Saul Aguero, a Venezuelan native who moved across the world to make Austin his home, shares his love for the kitchen with the community. (KXAN Photo)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ET14_0vwNYdpk00
      Saul Aguero, a Venezuelan native who moved across the world to make Austin his home, shares his love for the kitchen with the community. (KXAN Photo)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NvtlH_0vwNYdpk00
      Venezuelan flag hangs outside Saul Aguero’s restaurant “Fogonero.” (KXAN Photo)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gErw_0vwNYdpk00
      Saul Aguero, a Venezuelan native who moved across the world to make Austin his home, shares his love for the kitchen with the community.

    Aguero said his customers were surprised by the amount of flavors, the presentation of dishes and the variety the menu offers.

    To help fully immerse Austin in the Venezuelan culture of his restaurant, Aguero asked his longtime friend and architect Feliz Gomez to help design the restaurants.

    “He was inspired by the materials used here in Texas such as plywood and laminate, he gave it that Venezuelan touch by adding those colors,” Augero said.

    RELATED: Maduro opponents take to streets to revive protests disputing Venezuelan election results

    First-time customers said they feel like they are in a welcoming space, Aguero said.

    Aguero said he wants to continue to share his culture through Venezuelan cuisine with fellow Austinites for years to come.

    “We are waiting for all of you here to show you our Venezuelan cuisine and to share a great experience of both our food and our service with you,” Aguero said.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Florida doctor arrested, accused of running deadly ‘pill mill’
    CBS 4220 hours ago
    Emergency shelter-in-place order issued for alleged gun on campus at Troy University
    CBS 422 days ago
    Tennessee nurse and his dog died trying to save a man from floods driven by Helene
    CBS 421 day ago
    Why you’ll no longer see ‘Wind Chill Warnings’ this winter
    CBS 421 day ago
    ‘Swamp People’ star cited for alligator tagging violations in Louisiana
    CBS 421 day ago
    Daylight saving time: Does Alabama want to stop changing the clocks?
    CBS 421 day ago
    Child entrepreneur opens pizza shop with Caribbean twist in New York City
    CBS 422 days ago
    Missing Ohio woman’s car found in Alabama
    CBS 4218 hours ago
    For small cities across Alabama with Haitian populations, Springfield is a cautionary tale
    CBS 422 days ago
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Here’s what Spirit Halloween seeks in an ‘ideal’ retail location
    CBS 421 day ago
    Ruptured gas line closes road in Shelby County
    CBS 42last hour
    Milton dips to Category 4 as Florida braces for impact
    CBS 42last hour
    Why is Tampa Bay so vulnerable to hurricanes?
    CBS 42last hour
    Social Security COLA for 2025 predicted to be lower than 2024
    CBS 4212 hours ago
    See the 10 most – and least – valuable college majors: study
    CBS 421 day ago
    Many loathe public speakerphone calls, so why do people do it?
    CBS 422 days ago
    4 dead after home explosion in Ohio
    CBS 421 day ago
    Hurricane Milton evacuees seek shelter at RV and state parks throughout Alabama
    CBS 429 hours ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Nibi the ‘diva’ beaver won’t be released, Massachusetts governor decides
    CBS 421 day ago
    Alabama sets execution date for death row inmate Derrick Dearman
    CBS 4214 hours ago
    Changes coming to Mega Millions next year: What to know about better odds, $5 tickets
    CBS 4221 hours ago
    Calera residents express concern with Waterford Subdivision plan
    CBS 42last hour
    ‘Spirit Christmas’: Spirit Halloween is now opening Xmas-themed locations
    CBS 4215 hours ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks9 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    Alabama sinks to No. 7 in AP Top 25
    CBS 421 day ago
    Hurricane lilies make their annual bloom throughout the south
    CBS 4214 hours ago
    2 blocks of Birmingham’s Five Points South closed due to construction
    CBS 4210 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy