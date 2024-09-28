Open in App
    CBS 42

    Watch: Florida home goes up in flames in dangerous flooding

    By Ashley Suter,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kl1ZP_0vn773zF00

    SOUTH PASADENA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — While conducting water rescues, the South Pasadena Fire Department and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office found a house on fire Thursday night.

    Large objects including dumpsters were moving through floodwaters just before midnight, making it difficult for first responders. As the video shows, it was too late to save the flooded home.

    Crews will continue to respond to emergencies when possible, the City of Pasadena said.

    Meanwhile, emergency workers in Florida, Georgia and elsewhere rescued hundreds of people from boats, their homes and their cars as Hurricane Helene’s winds, rain and storm surge created havoc Friday on the Gulf of Mexico, in coastal neighborhoods and further inland.

    The efforts of Florida’s 1,500 search-and-rescue personnel will be concentrated on securing and stabilizing affected communities through the weekend, said Kevin Guthrie, the state’s emergency operations director. The Category 4 storm made landfall on the Northwest Florida coast late Thursday, but it created flooding from storm surge all along the state’s Gulf Coast.

    “As those sorts of rescue missions happen today, and continue, please do not go out and visit the impacted areas,” Guthrie said Friday morning at a news conference in the Florida capital of Tallahassee. “I beg of you, do not get in their way.”

    The reported rescues ranged from life-threatening situations to people trapped in their homes by waist-high water and unable to flee on their own.

    Five people died in Pinellas County and dozens were rescued after the storm surge hit an unprecedented 8 feet (2.4 meters), forcing some to seek shelter in their attics. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the deaths all occurred in neighborhoods where authorities told residents to evacuate, but many residents ignored the warnings.

    Gualtieri said his deputies tried overnight to reach those who had been trapped, but in some neighborhoods it just wasn’t safe. Pinellas County includes St. Petersburg.

    “I was out there personally. We tried to launch boats, we tried to use high-water vehicles and we just met with too many obstacles,” Gualtieri said. He said the death toll could rise as emergency crews go door-to-door in the flooded areas to see if anyone remains.

    In neighboring Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa, the sheriff’s office rescued more than 300 people overnight from storm surge. Spokesperson Amanda Granit said those included a 97-year-old woman with dementia and her 63-year-old daughter, who got surprised by the surge and needed help fleeing their flooded home; and a 19-year-old woman whose car got stuck as she drove in the rising water and couldn’t get out.

    Granit said deputies were conducting rescues in such large numbers they had to request county transit buses to get the people to safety.

    “Deputies couldn’t move them fast in enough in their patrol vehicles,” Granit said.

    In the Tampa Bay-area city of South Pasadena, rescue video shows a house burning early Friday amid flooded streets. Other counties along the Gulf reported more than 100 rescues.

    The Coast Guard said it rescued three boaters and their pets from the storm in separate incidents. In a Thursday helicopter rescue captured on Coast Guard video, a man and his Irish setter were stranded 25 miles offshore in the Gulf on their 36-foot sailboat in heavy seas.

    The video shows the man putting his dog into a yellow rescue vest and pushing it into the raging sea before jumping in himself. A Coast Guard swimmer helped them into a rescue basket and they were hoisted into the copter.

    In North Carolina, more than 100 swift-water rescues had occurred as Helene’s rains caused massive flooding Friday, particularly in the state’s western section. Gov. Roy Cooper said the flash floods are threatening lives and are creating numerous landslides.

    “The priority now is saving lives,” Cooper said, begging people to stay off the roads unless they were seeking higher ground.

    “With the rain that they already had been experiencing before Helene’s arrival, this is one of the worst storms in modern history for parts of western North Carolina,” Cooper said.

    In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp said crews are working to rescue people trapped in more than 115 homes.

    Helene’s rains flooded homes in Hanover West, a neighborhood in north Atlanta. Emergency personnel rescued several people from their homes, said Richard Simms, a resident in a nearby neighborhood.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

