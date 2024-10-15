NC Superintendent of Public Instruction candidates face off in debate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The two candidates vying to be the next leader of North Carolina’s public schools faced off in a debate Monday night.

Republican Michele Morrow and Democrat Mo Green shared their goal for state public schools at the debate in Southern Pines hosted by the non-partisan Public School Forum of North Carolina.

Each candidate brought up their opponent’s past. Green referenced past social media posts from Morrow.

“She’s the one that actually calls for people to be executed when she doesn’t believe them,” Green said. Moderators then asked the audience to stop before Green continued. “This is the person who has called for the public execution of Barack Obama.”

Morrow, a former nurse who homeschooled her children and others, doesn’t see Green’s previous role as Guilford County Schools Superintendent in a positive way like he does.

“ I think one of my greatest qualifications is that I have no experience in a failing system that chooses to continue to fund failures, and only wants to get more money for those people at the top that are the bureaucrats like my opponent,” Morrow said.

The night’s first question was how candidates would fix teacher vacancies. Both candidates answers included key focuses for them throughout the evening with Green bringing up funding and Morrow discussing safety, saying teachers need to feel supported and safe.

“It’s time for us to ensure that every student and every teacher is protected inside the classroom as well as out and that’s one of the reasons why I’ve put as the top priority that we’re going to make our schools the safest buildings in the state,” Morrow said.

Green said better pay is needed, among other things, and that not enough state funding is part of the problem.

“North Carolina now finds itself spiraling towards the very bottom with overall funding for our school system, but it also then impacts what we are able to pay our teachers, so one of the things that I’ll be advocating for is additional compensation for our educators,” Green said,

Morrow also said teachers need better pay.

On school safety, Green said school resource officers are needed in schools, but mental health counselors need to be prioritized. He also pointed to physical safety features like increasing cameras and metal detectors.

Morrow said she plans to create a statewide SRO program ensuring each school has at least two SROs, adding that when she won the primary she created a school safety advisory council to look at best practices across the country.

The candidates were also asked what, if anything, the General Assembly should do about North Carolina’s below-average spending per student.

Morrow said she wants to know more about how money is being spent and plans to audit individual districts and programs.

“I absolutely believe that money matters, but I think what matters more is how we’re spending it, so as Superintendent I will do an audit,” she said. “I will start with the DPI.”

Green said funding might be the biggest issue.

“I believe the first thing the General Assembly needs to do is prioritize what it is actually required in our constitution, which is to fund our public school system,” Green said.

He then criticized the General Assembly for providing funding for private school vouchers.

In-person early voting begins Thursday.

