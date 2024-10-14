Open in App
    • CBS 17

    FEMA makes ‘operational adjustments’ following safety concerns in North Carolina

    By Michaela Ratliff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vbTBT_0w5yhigK00

    NORTH CAROLINA, N.C. (WGHP) — FEMA has made operational adjustments in North Carolina following safety concerns while providing relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

    A FEMA spokesperson told FOX8 the following.

    “FEMA continues to support communities impacted by Helene and help survivors apply for assistance. For the safety of our dedicated staff and the disaster survivors we are helping, FEMA has made some operational adjustments. Disaster Recovery Centers will continue to be open as scheduled, survivors continue to register for assistance, and we continue to help the people of North Carolina with their recovery.”

    FOX8 is working to find out exactly what the safety concerns are, and we will report them as soon as we receive an update.

    View Disaster Recovery Centers here.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

    Harold THACKSTON
    2d ago
    Cooper too little too late you are a failure as a governor
