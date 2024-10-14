FEMA makes ‘operational adjustments’ following safety concerns in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, N.C. (WGHP) — FEMA has made operational adjustments in North Carolina following safety concerns while providing relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

A FEMA spokesperson told FOX8 the following.

“FEMA continues to support communities impacted by Helene and help survivors apply for assistance. For the safety of our dedicated staff and the disaster survivors we are helping, FEMA has made some operational adjustments. Disaster Recovery Centers will continue to be open as scheduled, survivors continue to register for assistance, and we continue to help the people of North Carolina with their recovery.”

FOX8 is working to find out exactly what the safety concerns are, and we will report them as soon as we receive an update.

View Disaster Recovery Centers here.

