    • CBS 17

    NC National Guard troops help clean up Chimney Rock and Lake Lure

    By Gretchen Stenger,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VUxiS_0w4hlt0V00

    CHIMNEY ROCK, N.C. (WGHP) — Much attention has been focused on Chimney Rock and Lake Lure as the small area was hit hard by flood waters from Hurricane Helene.

    For a while, people couldn’t get in or out because all of the roads surrounding the area were washed out.

    After temporary roads were built, people weren’t let in because of the threat to the general public as most of the area was covered in debris and mud.

    ‘Damage is unimaginable’ in Chimney Rock after images show half of village wiped out

    A TV crew was able to follow the North Carolina National Guard from Lake Lure all the way into Chimney Rock.

    Lake Lure was filled with debris. The National Guard says there were about 19 acres of the lake filled with debris. The National Guard was able to extract two acres worth of debris, but their sorting site was filling up fast.

    Donate Here | Join CBS 17 in supporting those impacted most by Hurricane Helene

    “We’re looking for stuff like air compressors, petroleum tanks, stuff that’s still got fuel or pressure inside of it to make sure that no damage or injuries happen after that,” N.C. National Guard Capt. Ryan Baldwin said. “But all the stuff that you see … is going to be sent to a dump … Everything else will be chipped up and set somewhere else to go back into nature.”

    This is the biggest hurricane mission the western North Carolina National Guard has been a part of. That has brought many complications.

    30-foot wall of water hit Chimney Rock, firefighter recalls

    “Bringing in all of the heavy equipment on super long trailers. Everything is about 70 feet long with what we’re bringing in here. Very tight turns. A lot of elevation change. That’s if both lanes are open for traffic, so it’s hard to access some of these areas. That’s added a lot of complication: power being out, having to bring in fuel. There’s a whole logistics train to support that,” Baldwin said.

    There are over 1,000 National Guard troops in western North Carolina. They’ve been in the area for over two weeks. This was originally going to be a short mission, but it has now turned into a six-to-eight-week mission.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

    Lisa Litzinger
    2d ago
    Don't ever swim or go barefoot in those waters again. Ever!
