Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS 17

    Coast Guard crews airlift woman to hospital from cruise ship off NC coast

    By Rodney Overton,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DDocU_0vxx7g6m00

    WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued an ill elderly woman from a cruise ship off the North Carolina coast Sunday evening, officials said Monday.

    Crews in North Carolina were first alerted about the 85-year-old woman, who was suffering stroke-like symptoms on the ship 98 miles off Cape Lookout, according to a U.S. Coast Guard news release.

    At the time she became ill, the woman was aboard the cruise ship Carnival Venezia which was headed to the Bahamas, the Coast Guard said.

    Crews in North Carolina coordinated a response to airlift the woman to the mainland for treatment at a hospital.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LRZ6C_0vxx7g6m00
    U.S. Coast Guard image of the cruise ship Carnival Venezia Monday night just before the woman was airlifted.

    A MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from a Coast Guard facility in Charleston, South Carolina, was sent to the scene.

    The crew of the copter hoisted the woman from the cruise ship and flew her to Wilmington International Airport, where EMS then took her to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

    Video was released by the Coast Guard showing the woman being hoisted off the deck of the cruise ship and into the helicopter.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    Eazybabyy
    19h ago
    🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
    Barb Miller
    23h ago
    Sad. You go on a cruise to relax, enjoy, and to have that happen is sad.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    K-9 teams return to Raleigh area after rescue efforts turn grim — recovery of 20 bodies in NC mountains
    CBS 1711 hours ago
    ‘Damage is unimaginable’ in Chimney Rock after images show half of village wiped out
    CBS 179 days ago
    Owner of historic North Carolina inn describes aftermath of Helene
    CBS 176 days ago
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun7 days ago
    NC woman stranded in flooding who made it home returned to flooded western NC to help neighbors
    CBS 178 days ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Cruise Ship Stuck at Sea, Cannot Return Home Due to Storm
    J. Souza14 days ago
    Woman finds $100 on the floor of Walmart with a powerful message from a stranger
    Upworthy3 days ago
    Biltmore Estate ravaged by Hurricane Helene: before and after
    Fox Business4 days ago
    14-year-old girl, who said her 79-year-old grandmother was “already dying” and she “helped her die” after beating the woman to death using a walker and a belt, will be tried as an adult
    Dayton Daily Mag3 days ago
    A Mom Went to Check on Her House During the Hurricane. Her Kids Later Received a Photo of It Floating in Floodwaters
    Latin Times7 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Fox Anchor Breaks Down Crying As Mother Describes Losing 7-Year-Old In Hurricane Helene Flood
    Wide Open Country4 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    North Carolina Man Saves Cooler of Wife's Breastmilk by Hauling It Over Raging Waters in Hurricane Helene Aftermath (Exclusive)
    People1 day ago
    Not Found The 13-year-old girl who met a 41-year-old man after school and got pregnant with him is now thought to be dead; the man has been charged
    thetransferportalcfb.com3 days ago
    North Carolina Hurricane Survivor Dies of Heart Attack After Lack of Cell Service Prevents Husband from Calling 911
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Moment Florida meteorologist breaks down live on air while reporting on Hurricane Milton
    The Independent1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today17 minutes ago
    Fall Hack Has WD-40 Flying Off Shelves In North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee
    ESPN Quad Cities1 day ago
    Hurricane victims buried in yards as morgues overflow: Report
    americanmilitarynews.com1 day ago
    NC ranks as 4th worst state for road fatalities involving speeding, study finds
    CBS 177 days ago
    Historic Biltmore Estate suffers ‘extensive’ damage in some places after Helene thrashes North Carolina
    CNN4 days ago
    ‘Lucky’ missing in NC after car, dog thief busted in 120 mph chase and crash, Nash County deputies say
    CBS 179 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    ‘This is such a disaster’; Town of Lake Lure devastated by hurricane
    CBS 176 days ago
    North Carolina ranks among worst states for robocalling in 2024
    CBS 1720 hours ago
    North Carolina teacher still missing after Helene floodwaters pushed home into nearby river
    Fox News1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    South Carolina Restaurant Serves The 'Best Burger' In The Entire State
    97.5 WCOS19 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy