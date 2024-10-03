Open in App
    Owner of historic North Carolina inn describes aftermath of Helene

    By Cassie Fambro,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1066kz_0vsp7zdO00

    LITTLE SWITZERLAND, N.C. (WGHP) — Carter Francois decided to leave a fast-paced career and pursue a dream to run an inn in Little Switzerland, which is a piece of mountainside paradise in McDowell County.

    Now, his dream is in ruin after Helene caused the earth under the roadside inn to erode and wash away.

    We spoke with Francois as he stood next to a helicopter landing point where he’s still trapped on Grassy Mountain days after crawling through mud to get to safety.

    “First was sheer panic and possible death to getting out and possibly safe … to shock,” he said.

    The Alpine Inn in Little Switzerland is a beloved 95-year-old Blue Ridge boutique hotel. Now the quaint inn on the side of the mountain has been washed away.

    “Here in the mountains, I don’t think anyone, including myself, thought it could bring this much power and this much force,” he said.

    But this storm was the one to bring down a century-old local staple, washing out Highway 226 and Francois with it. He had to crawl to safety. “Literally on all fours,” he said.

    “Trees were down. Powerlines were down. Volkswagen-size boulders in the middle of the road,” he said.

    He kept going while leading a handful of others for more than a mile until they got to safety.

    “You’re scared. You’re wet. You’re cold. Trees are falling down in front of you. Winds are blowing 80 miles per hour,” Francois said.

    Now, the tranquil mountainside property is abuzz with aid while dozens of people remain trapped.

    The carnage left behind has forever changed Little Switzerland.

    “Not just my inn but the highway that runs along my section … it’s going to take years probably,” Francois said.

    He is one of many people waiting to see if FEMA will offer aid, haggling with insurance and preparing for a very long road to recovery.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Carrie Gulledge
    2d ago
    So very sorry for the devaststion and distruction to this Inn. Little Switzerland was a beautiful place to visit.
    View all comments
