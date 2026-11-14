Cayce’s bakery scene is busy right now—Aspire Bakeries is staffing up for overnight production. If you like fast-paced work and don’t mind 3rd shift, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Aspire Bakeries

Aspire Bakeries Location: Cayce, SC

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (9:45 PM – 6:15 AM, weekends as needed)

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps the bakery lines running by operating and monitoring automated production and packaging equipment and stepping in for others on break. Good fit if you have 3+ years of manufacturing experience, can lift 50 lbs, and want steady overnight hours with strong benefits.

Employer: Aspire Bakeries

Aspire Bakeries Location: Cayce, SC

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (9:45 PM – 6:15 AM, weekends required)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll run and adjust mixing and production equipment so dough and products hit quality and food safety standards every time. Best for someone with 3+ years in manufacturing, strong attention to detail, and comfort working across different production areas.

Employer: Aspire Bakeries

Aspire Bakeries Location: Cayce, SC

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift, weekends required

Salary: Not listed

This job focuses on end-of-line work—operating depanner/palletizer equipment, keeping products moving, and checking quality. You’ll want 2+ years of manufacturing experience, basic mechanical skills, and the ability to lift 50 lbs and stay on your feet.

If night shift fits your life and you like hands-on work, this is a solid time to apply in Cayce. Click through, skim the full details, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.