Cavs makes franchise history in blowout win vs. Raptors

Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson texted Caris LeVert about his multifaceted role this upcoming season. Cleveland’s new coach wanted to start 2024-25 on a high note, and his Cavs followed through with the plan in their 136-106 season-opening blowout win against the Toronto Raptors while simultaneously making franchise history .

After noting the Cavs’ 30-point margin as the second-largest they’ve ever reached in a season-opening win, the team’s stats and communications shared the historic milestone that Atkinson’s Cavs reached, per their X, formerly Twitter.

“The Cavs’ 136 PTS tonight is also the most the team has EVER scored in a season opener. The previous mark was 133 PTS at Charlotte to start the 1988-89 season.”

The 136 points are the most the Cavs have ever scored in a non-overtime regular season road game. Not a bad start for Atkinson’s head coaching debut.

Evan Mobley’s game-high 25 points led six Cavs players who scored in double figures. He also finished with nine rebounds, three blocks, and two steals. Donovan Mitchell added 21 points, three assists, three steals, and one block, and LeVert led the bench with 19 points and four assists as six of the Cavs players scored in double figures against the Raptors.

However, turning in a solid defense of effort that helped cushion Cleveland’s comfortable lead throughout was vital, as starting center Jarrett Allen alluded to after the win, per Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor.

“We did it on both ends,” he said. “Our defense and offense were both superb tonight. We’ve been having an emphasis all summer on spacing with the offense. You could see that.”

The solid defending also opened up opportunities on offense as the pace and space approach led to Cleveland shooting at a 58.6% clip from the floor, 14-of-30 from deep (46.7%). They also scored 30+ points in all four quarters.

Kenny Atkinson reveals text to Caris LeVert about his role

In late June, the Cavs named Kenny Atkinson their new head coach . He didn’t waste much time connecting with his players, including a familiar face in Cavs veteran guard Caris LeVert ahead of their season-opener against the Toronto Raptors.

“I texted him the other day, I said, ‘Here we go, you’ve got to do it all. You might start. You might come off the bench,’” Atkinson said.

The goal behind the texts was to prepare LeVert for anything and everything, as the ebbs and flows of an NBA regular season would dictate the ever-changing roles.

“I think Caris has accepted that role, and he’s done it well for the Cavs,” Atkinson added. “I know in Brooklyn he did it well for us. He understands that’s his role. He’s the ultimate team guy, ultimate high-character player. I don’t worry about him too much.”

Atkinson coached LeVert when he was the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets between 2016 and 2020.

The post Cavs makes franchise history in blowout win vs. Raptors appeared first on Cavs Nation .