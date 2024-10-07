Cavs’ Darius Garland’s true feelings on new Kenny Atkinson scheme

The Cleveland Cavaliers are preparing for what should be an exciting 2024-25 NBA season . The Cavs are returning multiple top-tier contributors including Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Darius Garland. In addition, Cleveland hired former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson during the offseason. Atkinson is presenting change for the Cavs, and Garland gave his thoughts on new schemes during preseason.

Garland spoke about how Kenny Atkinson’s offense will allow the Cavs to thrive during a press availability on Monday:

“I think [Atkinson’s diversifying of offensive sets] will be good for us. We have a lot of talent on this team, so different off-ball actions, different screen actions to just get defenders moving and shifting is going to help us just trying to get downhill and make plays for others. So, I think it’s going to be good just to move the ball side to side and get defenses shifted,” Garland said, per Spencer Davies.

Furthermore, Garland discussed the emphasis the Cavs are putting on three-pointers:

“Kenny’s a big three-point attempt guy. So we try to get as many threes as we can. Try to get out in transition, walk-up threes. He’s been on me and [Donovan Mitchell] about those in transition as well. Even [Max Strus] when he’s open. We can’t turn down any shots. So, threes have been a big emphasis,” Garland added.

The Cavs certainly have the personnel to make Atkinson’s visions come true. The trio of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, and Mas Strus all shot 35 percent or greater on their three-point attempts during the 2023-24 season.

When it comes to screen actions, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley will be stout presences. Fans could see the two big men extend their outside game as well.

It sounds like the Cavs have an exciting style of play in store for 2024-25. With the right execution, Cleveland can go far under Atkinson’s leadership.

