Most of the conversation surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers’ lackluster start to the season has been about the disappointing play of James Harden. The veteran admitted he did not enter the campaign in top shape, although he may be about to turn the corner following an excellent game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

Harden’s struggles have overshadowed the drop in production by reserve Jaylon Tyson. One of the Cavaliers’ top players last year, the third-year pro has failed to build on his breakout season.

Insider Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com recently revealed what is really behind Tyson’s slow start, saying he has yet to fully recover from an ankle injury, at least mentally.

“It’s about him building up trust again in his ankle and it’s about him playing with confidence again when it comes to playing in a crowd. ‘Am I going to land on somebody if I’m taking these 3-point shots and they’re closing out hard on me, am I going to land on somebody there?’” Fedor said.

Tyson’s ankle injury came to light the day before Halloween, and he missed six games before returning to play in Cleveland’s 115-107 victory against New York on Wednesday. He managed just three points on 1-for-5 shooting in 23 minutes.

In his six appearances this season, Tyson is averaging 7.0 points per game on 38.6 percent shooting from the field and 22.2 percent from 3-point range. Last season, he shot 49.3 percent from the field and 44.6 percent from 3-point range, which ranked fourth in the NBA.

Now, with Peyton Watson in the starting lineup and Tyrese Proctor and Meleek Thomas earning minutes off the bench, Tyson must work his way back into head coach Kenny Atkinson’s rotation. That may prove to be difficult as the Cavaliers try to turn around their slow start to the campaign, as they are just 6-6 so far.

Cleveland has already picked up Tyson’s $5.6 million contract option for next season, which means the organization sees him as an important part of the future. So the Cavaliers are likely to give him plenty of leeway to regain his form.

It will be interesting to see how the Cavs manage his playing time with back-to-back games Friday at the Miami Heat and Saturday at home against the Dallas Mavericks, plus another one on Monday against the Chicago Bulls.

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