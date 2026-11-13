The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off one of their best wins of the season, a 115-107 victory against the defending champion New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Now, heading into a visit to the Miami Heat on Friday, the Cavaliers will be without one of their starters.

Evan Mobley scored 10 points with five rebounds in 33 minutes against New York. But he will be unavailable against Miami with a toe injury.

According to insider Danny Cunningham, Mobley is one of two Cavs players ruled out for the Heat game, along with Sam Merrill.

“Cavs big Evan Mobley is out for tomorrow’s game in Miami with a left great toe sprain. Sam Merrill (right elbow injury management) remains out,” Cunningham posted.

Mobley has started all 12 of Cleveland’s games this year. He is averaging 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, which is just a bit below his very consistent career numbers.

His absence could be noticeable going up against a Miami frontcourt that includes Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Fortunately, Jarrett Allen has returned for the Cavs after sitting out recently with a knee contusion.

Mobley sat out stretches last season dealing with a left calf strain. He played in 65 games, averaging 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per contest.

As for Merrill, he started to feel some discomfort in his elbow during the preseason. He was able to play nine games in the regular season before the issue flared up again in Cleveland’s 119-95 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers last week. Friday will be his fourth game missed since then.

The victories against the 76ers and the Knicks show what the Cavaliers are capable of in the Eastern Conference when they are at their best. But Cleveland has had an up-and-down start to the season so far, sitting at 6-6 after winning three of its first four games.

The Cavaliers play again on Saturday when they host the Dallas Mavericks. That is followed by a home game against the Chicago Bulls on Monday and the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Hopefully, Mobley will be able to return to the lineup sooner rather than later with that busy schedule ahead.

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