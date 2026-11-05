📅 Share your Cave Spring stories to help save its history

📢 Help Save Cave Spring’s History on Nov 7

The historic community of Cave Spring is now on Preservation Virginia’s Endangered Sites list, and new commercial development is putting its history at risk.

The Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation and Roanoke Public Libraries are asking neighbors to help through the Roanoke Story Initiative.

Come to Raleigh Court Library – Community Room on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 11:00 AM–1:00 PM (ET).

Bring:

Old photos, letters, documents, and stories about Cave Spring

about Cave Spring Memories to share for an oral history recording

Staff will scan your items on site and add them to a free, public, searchable database at virginiaroom.org/digital. Oral histories will also be recorded and preserved.

This is an ongoing project, but this year focuses on Cave Spring.

More info: roanokepreservation.org

Email: rvpf.coordinator@gmail.com