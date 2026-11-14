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🍽️ Cave Creek Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
Cave Creek’s food scene is hopping right now, and a few local spots are staffing up before things get even busier. Good mix of entry-level and higher-paying roles, all in-person and local.
Dishwasher/Food Prep – The Village Coffee Shop
- Employer: The Village Coffee Shop
- Location: Cave Creek, AZ (in person)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Seasonal
- Pay: $16.00 – $18.00/hr (training rate $15/hr for first 14 days)
Keep the kitchen running smoothly by washing dishes, helping with food prep, and bussing tables. Flexible schedule, employee discount, and no experience required if you’re reliable, can lift up to 50 lbs, and are willing to work weekends and holidays.
Dishwasher – Cryin' Coyote BBQ
- Employer: Cryin' Coyote BBQ
- Location: Cave Creek, AZ (in person)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $23.00/hr
Wash and organize dishes in a busy, scratch BBQ kitchen with no late nights (open at 9am, out by 10pm) and closed Mondays and Tuesdays. You’ll get a share of the tip pool, free meals, custom gear, employee discount, flexible schedule, and potential health/education perks for long-term staff.
Cashier/To-Go Specialist – Cryin' Coyote BBQ
- Employer: Cryin' Coyote BBQ
- Location: Cave Creek, AZ (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $23.00/hr
Front-of-house role taking to-go orders, answering phones, and organizing catering orders at a family-owned BBQ spot. Includes tip share, free meals, employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off, and no super late nights, with two guaranteed days off (Mon–Tue).
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while these spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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