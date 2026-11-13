Cave Creek’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from vet care to dental and travel therapy. If you want steady hours or a short-term adventure, there’s something here to check out.

Employer: Arizona Skies Animal Hospital

Arizona Skies Animal Hospital Location: Cave Creek, AZ (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$25 per hour

Weekday schedule 8am–5pm, Monday–Friday with just about 1 hour every other weekend for clinic pets. You’ll rotate between reception, exam rooms, and surgery, using a wide range of skills from lab work and x-rays to IVs and dental films. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, uniform allowance, and bonus pool after 1 year.

Employer: PDS Health / Cave Creek Dentistry

Location: Cave Creek, AZ

Type: Not listed (clinical hygienist role)

Not listed (clinical hygienist role) Pay: $45–$52 per hour

Provide preventive care and patient education in a modern dental setting focused on the “Perfect Patient Experience.” Role comes with medical, dental, vision, generous PTO, free CE, childcare assistance, 401(k) with contributions, and access to newer tech and lasers.

Employer: Centra Healthcare Solutions

Location: Cave Creek, AZ

Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (13 weeks)

Pay: Approx. $1,922 per week (40 hrs, days)

13-week outpatient PT contract, day shift, 40 hours/week, with mileage reimbursement, weekly direct deposit, 401(k) with match, CEU and licensure reimbursement, and health coverage. Good fit if you have 1+ year recent outpatient PT experience and want to explore the area on a travel assignment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.