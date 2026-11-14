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Donovan Mitchell, James Harden among 4 Cavs questionable vs. Mavericks
By Cavaliers Nation,3 days ago
Donovan Mitchell and James Harden remained questionable for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Saturday matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, leaving Cleveland with unresolved availability questions across its backcourt and frontcourt. Jarrett Allen and Peyton Watson also carried questionable designations in the NBA’s 5 p.m. Eastern injury report. Evan Mobley and Sam...