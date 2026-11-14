Looking for a new brunch spot? Mei Mei Dumplings is officially serving up brunch on weekends, and the menu features some delicious sweet and savory options.

Available Saturdays and Sundays from 10am–2pm, the brunch menu includes Johnny Cakes (corn pancakes topped with chili butter), the Classic Double Awesome Scallion Pancake Sandwich, and Eggs Benny with a Mei Mei twist. You can also sip on a Mala Bloody Mary made with Curio Spice mala spice and GrandTen vodka.

Can’t make it for brunch? Mei Mei also offers its regular all-day menu during café hours.