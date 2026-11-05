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Boston
McDonald’s is hoping to open on West Broadway. Abutters Meeting Scheduled for November 16th
By Maureen Dahill,7 days ago
Could a McDonald’s be coming to South Boston? A virtual abutters meeting is scheduled to discuss a proposal for a McDonald’s at 474 West Broadway.
The proposal seeks a common victualler license for the restaurant, with proposed operating hours of 5am to 1am, seven days a week.
The City of Boston will host a virtual abutters meeting on Monday, November 16th, from 6pm to 7pm, giving neighbors a chance to learn more about the proposal, ask questions, and share feedback.
Meeting Details:
- When: Monday, November 16th, 6pm–7pm
- Where: Virtual via Zoom
- Meeting ID: 165 994 9861
- Proposal: McDonald’s at 474 West Broadway
Residents can find additional information here.
Thoughts?
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