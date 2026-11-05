McDonald’s is hoping to open on West Broadway. Abutters Meeting Scheduled for November 16th

Could a McDonald’s be coming to South Boston? A virtual abutters meeting is scheduled to discuss a proposal for a McDonald’s at 474 West Broadway.

The proposal seeks a common victualler license for the restaurant, with proposed operating hours of 5am to 1am, seven days a week.

The City of Boston will host a virtual abutters meeting on Monday, November 16th, from 6pm to 7pm, giving neighbors a chance to learn more about the proposal, ask questions, and share feedback.

Meeting Details:

When: Monday, November 16th, 6pm–7pm

Monday, November 16th, 6pm–7pm Where: Virtual via Zoom

Virtual via Zoom Meeting ID: 165 994 9861

165 994 9861 Proposal: McDonald’s at 474 West Broadway

Residents can find additional information here.

Thoughts?