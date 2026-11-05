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Boston

McDonald’s is hoping to open on West Broadway. Abutters Meeting Scheduled for November 16th

By Maureen Dahill,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QAb6c_1GoEgGJ200

Could a McDonald’s be coming to South Boston? A virtual abutters meeting is scheduled to discuss a proposal for a McDonald’s at 474 West Broadway.

The proposal seeks a common victualler license for the restaurant, with proposed operating hours of 5am to 1am, seven days a week.

The City of Boston will host a virtual abutters meeting on Monday, November 16th, from 6pm to 7pm, giving neighbors a chance to learn more about the proposal, ask questions, and share feedback.

Meeting Details:

  • When: Monday, November 16th, 6pm–7pm
  • Where: Virtual via Zoom
  • Meeting ID: 165 994 9861
  • Proposal: McDonald’s at 474 West Broadway

Residents can find additional information here.

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