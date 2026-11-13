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Catskill
Festival of Trees Gala Tickets Available at Door
7 days ago
The annual Festival of Trees Gala will be held 2026-11-13 from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Anthony's Banquet Hall. Tickets are available at the door for $30 cash. CATSKILL LIQUORS is sponsoring the champagne toast at this year's gala.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Festival of Trees, Fortnightly Club of Catskill
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