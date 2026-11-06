📢 Catskill High School English teacher wins state award

📢 Catskill High School English teacher honored with state award

Catskill High School English 11 teacher Samantha (Grober) Garcia has received the Early Career Scholarship Award from the New York State English Council (NYSEC).

This award goes to only five teachers in New York State who have been teaching for five years or less. Honorees are nominated by a NYSEC member and recognized for:

Strong content delivery

Innovative teaching strategies

Leadership in their school district

Nominees must also receive a letter of recommendation from their nominator or a school administrator.

Mrs. Garcia is in her third year at Catskill High School. She previously worked as a teaching assistant at SUNY New Paltz while earning her second master’s degree in English education. She also leads professional development seminars for other teachers through the Hudson Valley Writing Project at SUNY New Paltz.

The scholarship includes full registration to this year’s NYSEC conference and a one-year NYSEC membership.

The district and Principal James DiDonna shared how proud they are of Mrs. Garcia and her work with Catskill students.