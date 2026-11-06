📅 Veterans Day celebration at Catskill High School

📅 Veterans invited to Catskill High School celebration

Catskill High School is hosting a Veterans Day Celebration and is inviting all veterans in our community to attend.

The event will be held on Tuesday, November 10th at 9:00 a.m. at Catskill High School. Veterans are asked to arrive at the high school entrance by 8:45 a.m.

After the ceremony, refreshments will be served, and veterans will have a chance to talk with high school students about their service and experiences.

If you have questions, please call the High School main office at (518) 943-2300.

This is a nice chance for our community to come together and honor local veterans.