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Catoosa

Catoosa schools State of Education set for Nov. 13

4 days ago
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Catoosa Public Schools will hold a State of Education Address with Superintendent Robert Schornick on November 13, 2026, at 12:00 PM at The Dome | Catoosa Public Schools. The event will review district progress and student opportunities, and November 6, 2026 is the last day to register. Register here: https://catoosachamber.org/events/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Catoosa Public Schools

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