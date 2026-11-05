Catoosa schools State of Education set for Nov. 13

Catoosa Public Schools will hold a State of Education Address with Superintendent Robert Schornick on November 13, 2026, at 12:00 PM at The Dome | Catoosa Public Schools. The event will review district progress and student opportunities, and November 6, 2026 is the last day to register. Register here: https://catoosachamber.org/events/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Catoosa Public Schools