🛒 Catoosa Retail Jobs With Multiple Part-Time Openings

Catoosa has a few solid part-time retail roles right now, great if you want flexible hours and steady customer-facing work.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3055

Walmart Supercenter Location: 19801 Robson Rd, Catoosa, OK 74015

Salary: $14 – $27/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and annual/quarterly incentives

+ possible premiums and Type: Part-Time, Mid-Shift & Closing

Help stock food and household items, build fun seasonal displays, and take care of customers on the sales floor. This role comes with big-company perks like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, store discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for part-time associates.

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)

Location: Catoosa, OK

Salary: Not listed (meets or exceeds local minimum wage)

Not listed (meets or exceeds local minimum wage) Type: Part-Time

Lead the team in a small, upbeat shoe store—help open/close the store, coach teammates, and keep things running smoothly while creating a fun shopping experience. Perks include 30% shoe discount across Caleres brands, relaxed dress code, daily access to pay, and access to PTO, health, and retirement for eligible associates.

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)

Location: Catoosa, OK

Salary: Not listed (pay based on skills/experience; at or above local minimum wage)

Not listed (pay based on skills/experience; at or above local minimum wage) Type: Part-Time

Front-line sales role helping customers find the right shoes, handling pricing, shipment, and inventory, and keeping the store clean and easy to shop. You’ll get the same 30% shoe discount, relaxed dress code, daily access to pay, and potential PTO, health, and retirement benefits if you’re eligible.

If one of these fits what you’re looking for, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good part-time spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.