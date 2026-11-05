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🏗️ Catoosa Engineering Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Roles Open Now
Catoosa’s industrial scene is busy, and local plants are investing in skilled engineers. If you’re in design, electrical, or production, there are some strong options here right now.
Electrical Engineer
- Employer: Kelvion
- Location: Catoosa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design and build UL508a electrical control panels and help launch a full UL508a panel shop. This role is hands-on with PLC programming, troubleshooting plant equipment, and improving manufacturing processes, so it’s great if you like both design and shop-floor problem solving.
Design Engineer
- Employer: Kelvion
- Location: Catoosa, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own the design process for RT and Datacenter product lines using Autodesk Inventor. You’ll create 3D models and 2D drawings, support prototypes, and work closely with production, purchasing, and quality—ideal if you enjoy CAD work tied directly to real manufacturing.
Production Engineer
- Employer: Inceed (direct hire for a client)
- Location: Catoosa, OK
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $100,000 – $110,000 annually (DOE)
Lead day-to-day chemical production while improving throughput, yields, and quality. This role mixes process engineering, supervision of operators, root-cause analysis, and safety/PSM work, with a clear path toward future plant management.
If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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