🏭 Catoosa Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now

Catoosa’s industrial side is busy right now, especially around the Port and local plants. If you like hands-on work and steady schedules, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Kelvion

Kelvion Location: Catoosa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead continuous improvement projects in a manufacturing plant, using Lean, Kaizen, 5S, and data analysis to boost safety, quality, and efficiency. This role is ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in engineering/operations and 4+ years in manufacturing, and want to own projects and mentor others.

Employer: Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions

Location: Port of Catoosa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outdoor, hands-on role producing and handling asphalt products, loading/unloading trucks and railcars, and doing light equipment maintenance. Good fit if you like working outside in all seasons, can lift 50 lbs, and want solid benefits and long-term stability with a family-owned company.

Employer: Eads Cooling Solutions

Location: Catoosa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Quality Control role inspecting materials and finished products, reading blueprints, using gauges and calipers, and doing visual and NDT checks. Great if you have 2+ years QC/fabrication experience, strong attention to detail, and want good benefits and growth potential in a growing manufacturing company.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.