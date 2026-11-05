🧑‍💼 Catoosa, OK HR Openings: Multiple Kelvion Roles Hiring

Catoosa’s industrial side is busy right now, and Kelvion is leading the way with new HR openings. If you’ve got people skills and manufacturing experience, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Kelvion

Kelvion Location: Catoosa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level recruiting role with a global manufacturer. You’ll likely own full-cycle hiring for technical and plant roles, help shape hiring strategy, and work closely with leaders at the Catoosa site.

Employer: Kelvion

Kelvion Location: Catoosa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Strategic HR role supporting leaders at a manufacturing site. You’ll handle talent planning, employee relations, performance, and change management while partnering closely with operations.

Employer: Kelvion

Kelvion Location: Catoosa, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same Sr. HR Business Partner role, posted on Indeed. This listing is detailed and worth a read if you want to confirm requirements, physical demands, and work environment before applying.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Catoosa’s industrial HR scene is clearly growing.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.