Catonsville neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you craft, travel with food, or have pets, there’s something here for you.

Item: Black foldable metal exercise pens (2 total)

Best for: Small to medium-sized pets

Condition: Not stated, but described as easy to store and transport

Location: Catonsville, Catonsville, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

These foldable metal ex-pens are great for creating a safe play area for your dog, puppy, or other small pets. They fold down for storage and are simple to move from room to room or take outside.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Cardboard jewelry boxes from past JTV purchases

Best for: Selling or gifting rings, necklaces, and other jewelry

Condition: Gently used boxes, saved from previous orders

Location: Near Catonsville High School, Catonsville, Baltimore County, MD

Pickup times: Weekends – daytime; Weekdays – evenings

Source: trashnothing.com

The poster has lots of small cardboard jewelry boxes, perfect if you sell handmade jewelry or need nicer packaging for gifts. They’d rather give them away than recycle them.

Check photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/fUSKaNQ

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Bag of reusable freezer packs

Best for: Lunch bags, coolers, picnics, or grocery trips

Condition: Not stated

Location: Near Catonsville High School, Catonsville, Baltimore County, MD

Pickup times: Weekends – daytime; Weekdays – evenings

Source: trashnothing.com

A whole bag of reusable freezer packs is available. These are handy for keeping food and drinks cold without using loose ice.

Check photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/qUvuzJM

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Free items in Catonsville tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through to the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.