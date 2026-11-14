Catonsville has steady demand for people who keep buildings running, safe, and clean. Here are several solid options if you like hands-on work and seeing the results of your effort every day.

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Catonsville, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Journeyman-level role working on commercial HVAC systems for retail, commercial, and industrial clients. You’ll handle start-ups, diagnostics, repairs, and preventive maintenance, using advanced tools while working closely with sales and engineering.

Employer: Sheppard Pratt

Location: Catonsville, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.00–$26.82/hour

Hands-on building role doing basic carpentry, painting, electrical, plumbing, and vehicle maintenance. Monday–Friday 7:00am–3:30pm, plus strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 403(b) match, PTO, tuition help, and mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Erickson Senior Living (Charlestown)

Location: Catonsville, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17–$20/hour (commensurate with experience)

Housekeeping role inside a gated retirement community—all residents are on one campus, so no driving between sites. You’ll keep apartments, common areas, and classrooms clean, with access to good benefits, 401(k) with 3% match, discounts on food, and lots of growth and training options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.