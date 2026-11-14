Catonsville has some solid healthcare roles right now, from hands-on home care to mental health support. If you like direct patient care and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Trusted Hearts Homecare Solutions, LLC

Trusted Hearts Homecare Solutions, LLC Location: Catonsville, MD (serving Baltimore County)

(serving Baltimore County) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Home care role helping seniors and disabled adults with daily living. Flexible schedules, weekly orientations, direct deposit, 401(k), and they pay for every hour worked so you can pick up more shifts or take time off as needed.

Employer: Trusted Hearts Homecare Solutions, LLC

Trusted Hearts Homecare Solutions, LLC Location: Catonsville, MD (serving Baltimore City)

(serving Baltimore City) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar setup, but focused on Baltimore City clients. You’ll support seniors/disabled adults at home, with flexible start dates, day and night shifts, weekend options, and 401(k) plus direct deposit.

Employer: Sheppard Pratt

Location: Catonsville, MD

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8am–4pm (in person)

(in person) Type: Likely full-time (direct care role)

Likely full-time (direct care role) Pay: $19.89/hour

Direct care role in a Psychiatric Rehabilitation Program, helping adults build skills for independent living and recovery. Mix of one-on-one support, medication monitoring, transportation to appointments, and some food service oversight, plus training, tuition help, benefits, PTO, 403(b) match, and mileage reimbursement.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.