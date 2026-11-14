Catonsville retail is busy right now—great time to land a steady paycheck with room to grow. Here are a few solid full-time options if you like working with people.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Bob's Discount Furniture Location: Catonsville, MD

Type: Full-time (retail hours, flexible schedule)

Pay: Hourly + uncapped commission, typical first year $40,000–$55,000

Help customers furnish their homes at outlet prices in a fun, fast showroom. Great fit if you’re outgoing, like commission pay, and want strong benefits (medical, PTO, 401(k) match, and employee discount from day one).

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Bob's Discount Furniture Location: Catonsville, MD

Type: Full-time, in-store

Pay: $15.72 per hour

Omnichannel customer support role helping guests in-store, by phone, and online. Good if you’re tech-comfortable, like problem-solving, and want steady hours plus solid benefits and training.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Catonsville, MD (training at multiple locations)

Type: Full-time, ~45 hours/week

Pay: $31.75/hour; Year 1 Store Manager potential $94,000–$114,000 (salary + bonus, varies by location)

Hands-on leadership program that trains you to run your own ALDI store. You’ll lead teams, handle operations, and earn strong pay and benefits while you learn.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.