Catonsville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options from clinics to big-box pharmacies. Here are a few strong picks if you want steady work helping patients close to home.

Employer: FOX Rehabilitation

FOX Rehabilitation Location: Catonsville, MD (in-home & senior living communities)

(in-home & senior living communities) Type: Full-time (plus part-time & PRN options listed)

Full-time (plus part-time & PRN options listed) Salary: $70,000 – $110,000/year for full-time in Maryland, with potential to earn more

One-on-one PT with older adults right where they live, with a lot of schedule control, mix of in-home, senior living, and some telehealth. Strong growth perks like unlimited CE, 401(k) match, and multiple ways to boost income (referrals, supervising assistants, teaching, mentoring).

Employer: Simple Smiles Dental

Location: Catonsville, MD

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Pay: $26.00 – $30.00/hour

Lead role in a modern, spacious dental office with a friendly, drama-free vibe. Great fit if you’re X-ray certified in Maryland, like taking charge of the back office, and want steady hours with paid time off and dental benefits.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 5702 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville, MD 21228

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22.50 – $30.50/hour plus possible shift/location premiums

Busy retail pharmacy tech role with strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and company-paid education through Live Better U. Good if you like fast-paced work, member interaction, and a big-company benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.