undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Catonsville MD Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles $70K+
Catonsville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options from clinics to big-box pharmacies. Here are a few strong picks if you want steady work helping patients close to home.
Physical Therapist – Geriatric House Calls
- Employer: FOX Rehabilitation
- Location: Catonsville, MD (in-home & senior living communities)
- Type: Full-time (plus part-time & PRN options listed)
- Salary: $70,000 – $110,000/year for full-time in Maryland, with potential to earn more
One-on-one PT with older adults right where they live, with a lot of schedule control, mix of in-home, senior living, and some telehealth. Strong growth perks like unlimited CE, 401(k) match, and multiple ways to boost income (referrals, supervising assistants, teaching, mentoring).
Lead Registered Dental Assistant (X-Ray Certified)
- Employer: Simple Smiles Dental
- Location: Catonsville, MD
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $26.00 – $30.00/hour
Lead role in a modern, spacious dental office with a friendly, drama-free vibe. Great fit if you’re X-ray certified in Maryland, like taking charge of the back office, and want steady hours with paid time off and dental benefits.
(USA) Pharmacy Tech Certified – Full Time
- Employer: Sam’s Club
- Location: 5702 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville, MD 21228
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.50 – $30.50/hour plus possible shift/location premiums
Busy retail pharmacy tech role with strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and company-paid education through Live Better U. Good if you like fast-paced work, member interaction, and a big-company benefits package.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.