🏥 Catonsville Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Roles Hiring Now

Healthcare hiring is steady in Catonsville, MD right now, with options from hands-on patient care to advanced clinical and veterinary work. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Catonsville, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on advanced heart procedures like electrophysiology studies, ablations, and cardiac catheterizations. You’ll prep sterile trays, run imaging and emergency equipment, closely monitor patients, and give clear discharge instructions.

Employer: Brightview Senior Living

Location: Catonsville, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00 – $23.00 per hour

Provide daily care, support, and companionship to senior residents in a warm community setting. Great fit if you’re kind, observant, and enjoy building relationships while helping with ADLs and encouraging activity.

Employer: PetVet Care Centers – Falls Road Animal Hospital

Location: Listed as Catonsville, MD (Baltimore area)

Listed as Type: Full-time

Base Salary: $140,000 – $180,000

Extras: Signing/retention/relocation packages up to $75,000, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), CE support, parental leave, pet discounts

Day-shift hybrid role mixing general practice and emergency care in a large, 24/7 hospital. You’ll handle exams, diagnostics, surgery, and client communication with strong support staff and a predictable schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.