undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Catonsville Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Roles Hiring Now
Healthcare hiring is steady in Catonsville, MD right now, with options from hands-on patient care to advanced clinical and veterinary work. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to quickly.
Cardiac Interventional Technologist II
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Catonsville, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on advanced heart procedures like electrophysiology studies, ablations, and cardiac catheterizations. You’ll prep sterile trays, run imaging and emergency equipment, closely monitor patients, and give clear discharge instructions.
CNA Certified Nursing Assistant
- Employer: Brightview Senior Living
- Location: Catonsville, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20.00 – $23.00 per hour
Provide daily care, support, and companionship to senior residents in a warm community setting. Great fit if you’re kind, observant, and enjoy building relationships while helping with ADLs and encouraging activity.
GP/ER Hybrid Veterinarian – Day Shift
- Employer: PetVet Care Centers – Falls Road Animal Hospital
- Location: Listed as Catonsville, MD (Baltimore area)
- Type: Full-time
- Base Salary: $140,000 – $180,000
- Extras: Signing/retention/relocation packages up to $75,000, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), CE support, parental leave, pet discounts
Day-shift hybrid role mixing general practice and emergency care in a large, 24/7 hospital. You’ll handle exams, diagnostics, surgery, and client communication with strong support staff and a predictable schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.