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Cathedral City
Desert Eating for Life Festival at Amphitheater
2 days ago
The Desert Eating for Life Festival takes place at the Cathedral City Amphitheater on Saturday, 2026-11-14, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., featuring healthy food and local vendors. Tickets and event details are available at deserteatingforlife.com.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Cathedral City, CA - City Government
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