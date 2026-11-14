The Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City will hold an Alumni & Friends BBQ and ribbon cutting to open its new playground on Saturday, November 14, from 2:00–4:00 PM at 32141 Whispering Palms Trail, Cathedral City. Alumni, friends, and community members are invited to enjoy food, reconnect with others, and celebrate this new space for local children and families.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Cathedral City, CA - City Government