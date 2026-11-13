The City of Cathedral City reports that email and some online systems are running slow because of a global Microsoft 365 outage. Emails are still going through, but replies from City staff may take longer than normal. Some online services may also be slow to load.

Residents do not need to resend emails. If you need help right away, you can call City Hall at (760) 770-0340. For emergencies, always call 911. For non-urgent issues, you can also use the MyCathedralCity app while services return to normal.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Cathedral City