🚧 Fall 2026 street & safety upgrades across Cathedral City

🚧 Fall 2026 road & safety projects around Cathedral City Cathedral City’s Public Works Department is busy with a long list of street and safety upgrades this fall. Key traffic safety projects: Pedestrian Crosswalk Upgrades (HSIP 11A): 18 intersections citywide getting safer, ADA-compliant crossings. Contract awarded May 2026 ; construction expected to start February 2027 .

18 intersections citywide getting safer, ADA-compliant crossings. Contract awarded ; construction expected to start . Signalized Pedestrian Crossings (HSIP 11B): New HAWK beacons at 38th Ave & Avenida La Paz and Cathedral Canyon Dr & Ortega Rd – construction finished October 2026 .

New HAWK beacons at and – construction finished . HSIP 11C: LED safety lighting, lit street-name signs, and reflective signal backplates at 49 intersections , expected done November 2026 .

LED safety lighting, lit street-name signs, and reflective signal backplates at , expected done . HSIP 11D: Work at 30th Ave & San Eljay Ave finished August 2026. Road & neighborhood work: East Palm Canyon Dr (Canyon Plaza to western city limits) widening with a new signal at Cree Rd will be rebid.

(Canyon Plaza to western city limits) widening with a new signal at will be rebid. Vista Chino between Horizon Rd and Date Palm Dr will be fully reconstructed after 2023 storm damage.

between and will be fully reconstructed after 2023 storm damage. Landau Blvd public alley near Panorama Park is under construction with new pavement and drainage.

is under construction with new pavement and drainage. CV Link crossing at Cathedral Canyon Dr & Canyon Shores Dr will get a signalized crossing; work starts summer 2027 .

at will get a signalized crossing; work starts . Dream Homes neighborhood: crack repairs done in June; slurry rehab for neighborhood streets is underway and expected to finish within about two weeks. Please slow down in work zones and stay alert for lane shifts and crews.

More Info: Discover Digest 11/12/2026