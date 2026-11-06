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Cathedral City

Hot Air Balloon Media Preview at Century Park

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=366OQ3_1Gob0t9F00

The 12th Annual Cathedral City International Hot Air Balloon Festival will hold a free Media Preview Day at Century Park, 69947 Century Park Drive, Cathedral City on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 6:00 AM to 8:00 AM, featuring colorful hot air balloons at sunrise, weather permitting. The full festival, presented by Agua Caliente Casinos, will run from November 20–22, 2026 in Cathedral City.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Cathedral City, CA - City Government

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