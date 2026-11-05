Military flyover set for Veterans Day event

Four military aircraft will conduct flyovers over Cathedral City on Saturday, November 7 at about 4 PM as part of the Fields of Valor Veterans Day celebration, in tribute to military veterans. Residents and visitors should expect loud aircraft noise during this time and are advised not to be alarmed, as this is a planned part of the event organized with the Cathedral City Evening Rotary Club.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Cathedral City, CA - City Government