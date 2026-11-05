📢 Catawba Parents as Teachers earns top national honor

📢 Catawba Parents as Teachers program earns top national honor

Parents as Teachers of Catawba County, run by Hickory City Schools, has been named a Blue Ribbon Affiliate by the Parents as Teachers National Center. This is the organization’s highest level of recognition and was awarded in October 2026 after a detailed quality review for 2025–2026.

To earn this status, programs must meet all essential requirements and at least 80% of the quality standards. The Catawba County team went beyond that, meeting all 12 quality standards for personal home visits.

Parents as Teachers is an evidence-based home visiting program that helps parents and caregivers support their young children’s development through personalized home visits, group connections, developmental screenings, and links to community resources. The review praised how well the team tailors visits to each family’s culture and language and follows up on referrals.

The Blue Ribbon endorsement is valid through September 30, 2031, as long as program requirements continue to be met.

For more information, contact Erin Sigmon, Parents as Teachers Family Engagement and Readiness Specialist, at sigmoner@hickoryschools.net.